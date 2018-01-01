

More Than a Thousand Demonstrators Demand Israeli PM’s Resignation



TEL AVIV – More than a thousand protesters demanded on Friday the resignation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in what was the first protest in Tel Aviv since the release of a police report recommending that he be indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.



The demonstrators, who gathered at Habima Square, shouted slogans and carried placards that accused Netanyahu of corruption and called for him to step down.



One of the protesters, Regina Ari, told EFE that people wanted social and judicial justice and that is why they have been demonstrating for months.



Demonstrations against corruption in Israel have been held every Saturday for 64 consecutive weeks, but this week’s protest was held earlier on Friday as protesters are planning to demonstrate on Saturday in front of the house of the state attorney general, Avichai Mandelblit, who has the authority to formally accuse Netanyahu of the charges.



Among the protesters was former police commissioner Assaf Hefetz, who told EFE that he used to support the prime minister but now thinks Natanyahu must resign.



The famous writer Dorit Rabinyan also participated in the protests and criticized Netanyahu, saying the Israeli leadership is fraught with anxiety, fear speech and the shadow of suspicious practices.



