 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 17,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

More Than a Thousand Demonstrators Demand Israeli PM’s Resignation

TEL AVIV – More than a thousand protesters demanded on Friday the resignation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in what was the first protest in Tel Aviv since the release of a police report recommending that he be indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

The demonstrators, who gathered at Habima Square, shouted slogans and carried placards that accused Netanyahu of corruption and called for him to step down.

One of the protesters, Regina Ari, told EFE that people wanted social and judicial justice and that is why they have been demonstrating for months.

Demonstrations against corruption in Israel have been held every Saturday for 64 consecutive weeks, but this week’s protest was held earlier on Friday as protesters are planning to demonstrate on Saturday in front of the house of the state attorney general, Avichai Mandelblit, who has the authority to formally accuse Netanyahu of the charges.

Among the protesters was former police commissioner Assaf Hefetz, who told EFE that he used to support the prime minister but now thinks Natanyahu must resign.

The famous writer Dorit Rabinyan also participated in the protests and criticized Netanyahu, saying the Israeli leadership is fraught with anxiety, fear speech and the shadow of suspicious practices.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved