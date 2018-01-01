

Deportivo Braces for Alaves Clash, Where Coach Seedorf Made Last Madrid Outing



A CORUÑA, Spain – Clarence Seedorf, head coach for Spanish La Liga team Deportivo La Coruña, was preparing on Friday to travel to the stadium where he played out his final minutes as a player for Real Madrid almost 20 years ago.



The Galician team, currently second from bottom in the league, is set to take on 16th place Alaves on Saturday at the Mendizorrotza stadium in what is a key clash for Seedorf’s side.



It was here, on Dec. 20, 1999, that Seedorf played his final match for Real Madrid before his move to Italy’s Inter Milan. “I can’t remember, is that 20 years already?” asked the Dutch former midfielder. “Did we win?”



Madrid did win, 3-1, with goals from Fernando Hierro, Guti and Raul.



Seedorf took over as head coach for Deportivo in early February.



