 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 17,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Deportivo Braces for Alaves Clash, Where Coach Seedorf Made Last Madrid Outing

A CORUÑA, Spain – Clarence Seedorf, head coach for Spanish La Liga team Deportivo La Coruña, was preparing on Friday to travel to the stadium where he played out his final minutes as a player for Real Madrid almost 20 years ago.

The Galician team, currently second from bottom in the league, is set to take on 16th place Alaves on Saturday at the Mendizorrotza stadium in what is a key clash for Seedorf’s side.

It was here, on Dec. 20, 1999, that Seedorf played his final match for Real Madrid before his move to Italy’s Inter Milan. “I can’t remember, is that 20 years already?” asked the Dutch former midfielder. “Did we win?”

Madrid did win, 3-1, with goals from Fernando Hierro, Guti and Raul.

Seedorf took over as head coach for Deportivo in early February.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved