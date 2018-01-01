 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 17,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Bayern’s Thiago Alcantara to Start against Wolfsburg after Making Recovery

BERLIN – Spanish soccer player Thiago Alcantara was set to make a return to the pitch as part of Bayern Munich’s squad for a match against Wolfsburg after being out for over two months due to injury.

The player would be putting in his first appearance on the pitch this year, having sustained a thigh injury during a Champions League away match against Anderlecht back in November.

“It’s clear Thiago will play from the start in Wolfsburg tomorrow,” said Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes, without detailing which other players would be starting.

“If you have a squad like ours, a coach has to bear in mind that all players want to take part in the contest,” said Heynckes.

He also pointed out that there was a bout of flu going around and that he himself had just recovered from it.

“You don’t have to be 72 to catch a cold easily,” he said, providing advice to his team on how to keep healthy.
 

