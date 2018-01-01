 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 17,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Spanish Clubs’ Investments in Winter Transfer Window Rises to $361.3 Million

MADRID – Spanish soccer clubs’ investments during the winter transfer window increased to $361.3 million, nearly seven times as much as La Liga teams spent during last year’s winter transfer window, according to a report issued by FIFA on Friday.

The report, which analyzes the winter transfer’s data of the five major European leagues, revealed that Spanish clubs came in second place behind only England’s Premier League teams at $482.8 million.

With 39.2 percent of the transfer window’s 158 signings, Spanish clubs became the league with the most overall transfers, according to FIFA.

The Spanish clubs signed players from 54 associations.

Meanwhile, France’s clubs contracted players from 36 countries, followed by Germany (31), Italy (30) and England (29).

A total of 530 new players joined the major European leagues, 1.1 percent less than the same period of last year, with an overall expenditure of $979.1 million, 70.6 percent more than the previous winter transfer window.
 

