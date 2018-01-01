 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 17,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Alex McLeish Appointed New Coach of Scotland

EDINBURGH, Scotland – Alex McLeish was appointed on Friday as the new coach of the Scottish national soccer team to replace Gordon Strachan, who left the position in October after failing to qualify for the World Cup, the Scottish Football Federation (SFA) announced.

The Scottish coach, 59, signed a contract until 2020 after being unanimously elected by the SFA board.

“It’s official – Alex McLeish is the new Scotland National Team Head Coach,” the SFA said in a post on its Twitter account.

McLeish had already led Scotland in 2007 for 10 games, of which he won seven and lost three.

“It is a tremendous honor to be named Scotland National Team Head Coach. I am incredibly fortunate to have had the chance to lead my country already and I am immensely proud to be in this position for a second time,” said McLeish.

McLeish’s appointment comes after the coach of Northern Ireland, Michael O’Neill, rejected the position in January.

Scotland has not played a grand tournament since the 1998 World Cup in France.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved