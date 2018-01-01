

Alex McLeish Appointed New Coach of Scotland



EDINBURGH, Scotland – Alex McLeish was appointed on Friday as the new coach of the Scottish national soccer team to replace Gordon Strachan, who left the position in October after failing to qualify for the World Cup, the Scottish Football Federation (SFA) announced.



The Scottish coach, 59, signed a contract until 2020 after being unanimously elected by the SFA board.



“It’s official – Alex McLeish is the new Scotland National Team Head Coach,” the SFA said in a post on its Twitter account.



McLeish had already led Scotland in 2007 for 10 games, of which he won seven and lost three.



“It is a tremendous honor to be named Scotland National Team Head Coach. I am incredibly fortunate to have had the chance to lead my country already and I am immensely proud to be in this position for a second time,” said McLeish.



McLeish’s appointment comes after the coach of Northern Ireland, Michael O’Neill, rejected the position in January.



Scotland has not played a grand tournament since the 1998 World Cup in France.



