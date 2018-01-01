 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | USA

Kenyan Opposition Supporters Rally outside US Embassy, Set Flag Alight

NAIROBI – A group of supporters of Kenya’s opposition alliance staged on Friday a rally outside the United States embassy in the country’s capital, Nairobi, where they burned an American flag and called for the US ambassador to go.

The protesters, supporters of the National Super Alliance (NASA) and its leader Raila Odinga, brandished placards bearing words such as “Down with America” and “Godec must go!” – a reference to US ambassador Robert Godec, whom they accuse of supporting the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

A staff member from the embassy came out to talk to the protesters, the epa photographer said, and offered the NASA supporters the chance to go inside to talk to Godec.

But none of those gathered outside the building took up the offer, according to the epa source.

The US has been advocating for Kenyan politicians to engage in dialogue in order to resolve ongoing political unrest in the country, after last year’s presidential elections – the first one held in August and a re-run in October – saw deadly protests.
 

