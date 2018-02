South Korean Golf Player Ko Jin-young Extends Lead at Australian Open



ADELAIDE, Australia – South Korean golf player Ko Jin-young on Friday continued to lead the Women’s Australian Open, with a three-shot advantage over the United States’ Emma Talley.



During the second round of the tournament held at Kooyonga Golf Club, in the Southern Australian city of Adelaide, Ko hit a three-under-par 69, with two bogeys and five birdies.



South Korean Yoo Sun-young came in third place, four shots more than her countrywoman Jin-young.