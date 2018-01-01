 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 17,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

Turkey, US Announce Efforts to Repair Damaged Relations

ANKARA – Turkey’s minister of foreign affairs and his United States counterpart agreed on Friday to set up a series of mechanisms in an effort to rebuild damaged relations.

Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a joint press conference with Rex Tillerson in Ankara that the ties between Turkey and the US had reached a low point.

“Expressed clearly our views in Turkey-US relations at our meeting with the US Secretary of State Tillerson,” Cavusoglu tweeted, adding that it was down to the US to take the necessary steps to salvage mutual trust.

The US top diplomat, who was on a tour of the region, stressed the important ties between the two NATO member countries.

The meeting of the pair came after Turkey launched a military offensive against Kurdish YPG forces in the Syrian enclave of Afrin.

Ankara regards the YPG as a terrorist threat to its border intrinsically linked to its more habitual enemies, the Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK) in eastern Turkey.

TopTurkish officials have been angered by ongoing US support for the YPG in Syria, but Tillerson tried to allay fears at the conference by insisting that both Turkey and the US shared the same objective in Syria.

“Our concern is directly related to our citizens being killed by rockets launched by the YPG from Afrin,” Cavusoglu said referring to recent rockets attacks across the Turkish border from Syria.

Tillerson responded: “We take it seriously when our NATO ally, Turkey, says that it has security concerns.”

He added that weaponry provided to the Syrian Democratic Forces, the umbrella group in which the YPG plays a leading role, would be limited, mission-specific and provided on an incremental basis.

Tillerson started his two-day visit to Ankara on Thursday by meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved