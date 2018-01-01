

Belarus’ Hanna Huskova Wins Gold in Women’s Freestyle Skiing Aerials



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Hanna Huskova of Belarus won her country’s first medal of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games on Friday after taking the gold in the women’s freestyle skiing aerials.



With a Back Lay-Full-Full jump with a 3.800 degree of difficulty, Huskova scored an overall 96.14 after the third final round.



China’s Zhang Xin with an overall 95.52, and Kong Fanyu, with a much lower 70.14 overall score, followed in second and third respectively.



Both Chinese athletes used the same Back Full-Double Full jump, measuring a 3.525 in difficulty.



Having scored best in the first Final, Huskova slipped to fourth best in Final 2, before once again receiving the highest score in the all-important third Final.



Huskova’s victory means Belarus retains the Olympic women’s aerials title, after Alia Tsuper, who finished in fourth on Friday, won gold in Sochi in 2014.



