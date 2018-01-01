 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 17,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  Sports

Belarus’ Hanna Huskova Wins Gold in Women’s Freestyle Skiing Aerials

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Hanna Huskova of Belarus won her country’s first medal of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games on Friday after taking the gold in the women’s freestyle skiing aerials.

With a Back Lay-Full-Full jump with a 3.800 degree of difficulty, Huskova scored an overall 96.14 after the third final round.

China’s Zhang Xin with an overall 95.52, and Kong Fanyu, with a much lower 70.14 overall score, followed in second and third respectively.

Both Chinese athletes used the same Back Full-Double Full jump, measuring a 3.525 in difficulty.

Having scored best in the first Final, Huskova slipped to fourth best in Final 2, before once again receiving the highest score in the all-important third Final.

Huskova’s victory means Belarus retains the Olympic women’s aerials title, after Alia Tsuper, who finished in fourth on Friday, won gold in Sochi in 2014.
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved