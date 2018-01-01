

Visser Claims Speed Skating Gold in Women’s 5,000 Meters at PyeongChang



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Esmee Visser of the Netherlands added yet another speed skating medal to her country’s haul at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea on Friday.



Competing at her first Olympics, the 22-year-old posted a time of 6:50.23, ahead of reigning champion Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic in second place, to take the gold.



Natalia Vornina, representing the Olympic Athletes of Russia, took the last spot on the podium with a time of 6:53.98.



Visser’s medal is her country’s 13th at these Games, including six golds, all of which have been won in speed skating events.



