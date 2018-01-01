 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Local Hero Yun Sungbin Claims Skeleton Gold at PyeongChang

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – South Korea’s Yun Sungbin won the gold medal in the Men’s Skeleton in front of his home crowd at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.

The 23-year-old Yun, who was runner up in the 2016 World Cup and who finished 16th at Sochi four years ago, set a track record on his way to an overall result of 3:20.55, nearly two seconds quicker than Nikita Tregubov, representing the Olympic Athletes of Russia, in second.

Great Britain’s Dom Parsons followed just 0.02 second behind in third place to take bronze.

Martins Dukurs, who won silver at the previous two Olympics, had to settle for fourth place on Friday.

The holder of the gold medal, Aleksandr Tretyakov, was among the Russian athletes who were banned from participating at these Games over the doping scandal that rocked Sochi.

Yun’s gold is the second South Korea has won at PyeongChang.
 

