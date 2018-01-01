

Chinese Indonesians Celebrate New Year



JAKARTA – Chinese Indonesians welcomed the New Year on Friday with traditional rituals in temples and family gatherings.



In Jakarta, ethnic Chinese in the satellite city of Tangerang visited the Boen Tek Bio temple, one of the closest to the capital, and other religious centers to pray and perform rituals for good luck.



Fireworks, releasing birds and burning incense sticks are some of the surviving traditions in the Chinese Indonesian community, which comprises nearly 3 million people.



Indonesia has a population of over 260 million, nearly 88 percent of whom are Muslim.



The provincial government of the tourist island of Bali, which receives nearly 1.5 million Chinese tourists a year, geared up to accommodate 15,000 tourists during the New Year.



Events in Bali were set to include dragon dances, performances by artists from the Chinese province of Henan, worship of the God of Wealth and eating traditional foods.



