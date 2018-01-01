 
Top Global Companies Sign Cybersecurity Charter at Germany Conference

FRANKFURT, Germany – Some of the biggest companies in the world, including Siemens AG, IBM, Airbus and Deutsch Telekom, will sign on Friday a charter promising they will establish norms and standards to improve cybersecurity.

In a statement, technology company Siemens said the charter, to be signed at the Munich Security Conference, sets out 10 points governments and businesses need to work on, such as creating posts and ministries dedicated specifically to cybersecurity, increasing education and training and establishing third party certifications for key industries, such as self-driving cars or robots, which humans would interact with directly.

“Confidence that the security of data and networked systems is guaranteed is a key element of the digital transformation,” said Joe Kaeser, Siemens CEO. “That’s why we have to make the digital world more secure and more trustworthy. It’s high time we acted – not just individually but jointly with strong partners who are leaders in their markets.”

Other signatories of the charter include Allianz, Daimler Group, NXP and SGS.

The Munich Security Conference, which opens from Friday to Sunday, gathers international politicians and experts in the field, including United Nations Secretary-General Anotonio Guterres, British Prime Minister Theresa May and the president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker.
 

