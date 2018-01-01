

UK PM May to Meet German Chancellor in Berlin Ahead of Brexit Speech



LONDON – The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Theresa May was set to travel on Friday to the German capital of Berlin to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel before giving a speech on Brexit in Munich, according to official sources.



The meeting between May and Merkel would take place following the recent start of a second phase of negotiations between the UK and European Union on the former’s withdrawal from the bloc in March 2019.



Besides meeting with Merkel on Friday, May was expected to give a talk in the southern city of Munich on Saturday on her country’s future security relations with the EU after Brexit.



The UK electorate narrowly voted for the country to pull out of the EU in a referendum held in June 2016.



