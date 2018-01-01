

Switzerland’s Dario Cologna Wins Gold Medal in Men’s 15km Cross Country



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Dario Cologna of Switzerland sealed on Friday his fourth career Olympic gold medal after winning the Men’s 15km Free Cross-Country skiing at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.



Cologna, who won gold in the same event in Vancouver in 2010 and in the 15km classic cross-country and skiathlon in Sochi in 2014, set the pace with a time of 33:43.9, 18.3 seconds ahead of Norway’s Simen Hegstad Krueger in second.



Denis Pitsov, representing the Olympic Athletes of Russia, finished third, 4.7 seconds further back.



