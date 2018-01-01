 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Hansdotter Takes Gold in Women’s Slalom, Shiffrin Misses Out on Podium

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Sweden’s Frida Hansdotter won on Friday the gold medal in the women’s slalom, as the USA’s Mikael Shiffrin, widely predicted to add to her medals haul at the PyeongChang Winter Games, failed to secure a podium finish and retain her Olympic title.

Hansdotter scored a solid 1:38.63, placing second in both runs, ahead of Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener, who was just 0.05 seconds slower overall.

Austria’s 20-year-old Katharina Gallhuber, who was down in ninth after the first run, stormed back into medal contention with an excellent second run, to finish 0.32 seconds behind Hansdotter.

The 22-year-old Shiffrin, who has already won gold in South Korea in the Giant Slalom on Thursday, and who was aiming to retain the title she won in Sochi four years ago, failed to justify her billing as pre-race favorite as she put up a combined time of 1:39.03, 0.4 seconds off Hansdotter’s pace, to finish in fourth.
 

