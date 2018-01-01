

Italy’s Moioli Wins Gold in Women’s Snowboard Cross



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Italy’s Michela Moioli, leader in the FIS boardercross World Cup, continued her strong form at the PyeongChang Olympics to take gold in the Women’s Snowboard Cross final on Friday.



The 22-year-old finished ahead of France’s Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau in second and the Czech Republic’s Eva Samkova in third to seal the biggest achievement of her professional career so far, after finishing sixth in Sochi four years ago.



The 16-year-old Mabileau’s silver medal at her first Olympic Games cements her status as one of the sport’s rising stars.



Eva Samkova, meanwhile, was unable to defend her title and had to settle for bronze, finishing just ahead of Lindsey Jacobellis, a five-time World Cup winner but whose quest for an Olympic gold goes on.



