Nuggets Prevail against Bucks on Night of 2 Triple-Doubles



MILWAUKEE – Serbian power forward Nikola Jokic stood out with a triple-double of 30 points, 15 rebounds and 17 assists as the Denver Nuggets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 134-123 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Thursday night.



Jokic, who scored the triple-double by half time, headed a list of six Nuggets players who put up double figures.



Shooting guard Gary Harris was the second highest scorer for the Nuggets – who are joint-third in the Northwest Division with Oklahoma City Thunder – with 28 points, including five 3-pointers.



Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo also scored a triple-double, with 36 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists.



It was the ninth triple-double of Antetokounmpo’s career, which allowed him to break the Bucks record he shared with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.



Point guard Eric Bledsoe scored 27 points, with eight assists and three rebounds, but failed to help the Bucks (32-25 in the Regular Season) add to their two-match winning streak.



