Mayer Wins Gold in Men’s Super-G at PyeongChang 2018



JEONGSEON, South Korea – Austria’s Matthias Mayer, who won gold in downhill at Sochi Games four years ago, became on Friday the champion at the PyeongChang Olympics by winning the men’s super-G at Jeongseon Alpine Center.



Mayer, 27, completed his run in 1:24.44, 0.13 ahead of Switzerland’s Beat Feuz and 0.18 of Kjetil Jansrud, Norway’s Olympic champion four years ago in Sochi who won bronze.



Both Jansrud and Feuz have won a second medal in just 24 hours as in the downhill on Thursday, won by the Norwegian Aksel Lund Svindal (fifth on Friday), Jansrud won the silver and Feuz had won the bronze.



Mayer gave Austria its first gold in super-G 20 years after Hermann Maier, nicknamed the “Herminator,” had won Olympic gold in the Games of Nagano in 1998 in Japan.



