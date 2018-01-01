 
Caracas,
Friday
February 16,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Central America

Guatemalan Entrepreneurs Urge Government to Accelerate FTA with South Korea

GUATEMALA CITY – Various Guatemalan business chambers urged their government on Thursday to sign up to the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with South Korea as soon as possible, as every other Central American country has closed the deal and will initiate it in the last week of February.

The FTA is a “window of opportunity to strengthen multilateral trade,” the Guatemalan business chambers said at a press conference, urging the state to move towards negotiations with the Asian nation so that the deal could become effective quickly.

“We must make an effort so that Guatemala can maintain its leadership of regional commerce and take even more advantage of the opportunities which will be the result of the negotiations that have been held to achieve the FTA between Central America and South Korea,” said David Juarez, the Vice President of the Guatemalan-Korean Chamber of Commerce.

South Korea and Central American countries, excluding Guatemala, which continues trade relations with the Asian country bilaterally, concluded in November 2016 negotiations on the multilateral FTA, which is currently waiting for approval from the legislatures of the signatory countries.

In the last two decades, South Korea, Asia’s fourth biggest economy, has become an important trading partner of Latin American countries, with FTAs with Chile and Peru. It is also planning to ratify a deal soon with Colombia.

Some 75 percent of Central American exports to South Korea consist of goods from Costa Rica and Guatemala.

The director of the Guatemalan Association of Exporters, Fanny D. Estrada, said that since 88 percent of Guatemala’s total exports are made through 12 existing free trade agreements, these deals are the “indispensable tools to increase trade” rapidly.

According to business associations, Guatemala has not yet closed the FTA negotiations due to 15 tariff items requested by South Korea, including soft drinks, cement, plastics, paper and cardboard, footwear and metallurgy.

Guatemala’s exports to South Korea in 2017 (figures until November) stood at $123.3 million and imports totaled $321.3 million in the same period.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved