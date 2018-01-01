 
Caracas,
Friday
February 16,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Mexico

El Chapo Complains of Prison Conditions in Letter to Judge

NEW YORK – Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman sent on Thursday a letter to the judge in New York who is taking his case to complain about strict security limits on communication with his family and his prison conditions.

“It is torture 24 hours a day,” wrote the former drug lord of the Sinaloa Cartel who escaped from Mexican prisons twice and was extradited to the United States on Jan. 19, 2017 to face criminal charges.

Since his imprisonment, El Chapo has been complaining – through his lawyers – about the limits on communication with his wife and other relatives and the isolation to which he is subjected.

The letter was sent on Thursday to Judge Brian Cogan after the content of the letter was brought forward during a court hearing to determine the status of the trial and to review various issues before it begins in September.

“Due to the rules that you authorized, I find it impossible to mount my defense,” El Chapo wrote in the letter which was presented by his lawyer Eduardo Balarezo and was sent to EFE by his legal firm.

Guzman said he has not had contact with his wife since his imprisonment, either in person, on the phone or by letter, and insisted that “because of the impossibility of contact, she has not been able to help me get the funds to pay my lawyers.”

“I want to make it clear – I want my family to know that I want to go to trial. I do not have any intention to cooperate or to plead guilty,” he said.

But he also insisted that since he is not allowed to reach his family, he is unable to “pass messages to my family with instructions on how to obtain the fees” to pay his lawyers.

“Judge Cogan, I ask that you please modify the rules to allow me to speak with my wife face-to-face to resolve this situation. If not, my trial will be a farce,” the drug lord said.

He also described a series of ailments that were cited Thursday by his lawyer in statements to journalists at the end of Thursday’s hearing.

“I suffer from headaches every day. I vomit almost every day,” El Chapo wrote.

He complained that his two teeth have not been fixed, that he has “not seen the sun or breathed fresh air for 13 months” and that if his cell is “not too cold, it’s too hot.”

“The light in my cell is on all hours of the day and it is difficult for me to sleep,” said Guzman, who was considered one of the world’s most notorious drug traffickers and the leader of the gang responsible for numerous crimes in his country.

“All I ask for is a fair trial,” El Chapo concluded.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved