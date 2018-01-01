 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  Mexico

Four Gunned Down at Wake in Mexico

VERACRUZ, Mexico – Four people were killed and two others wounded Thursday when armed intruders opened fire during a wake at a private home in the Mexican Gulf coast port of Coatzacoalcos, authorities said.

At least eight men burst into the residence in the Colonia Cuauhtemoc neighborhood as family and friends were mourning an ex-convict slain earlier this week, police said.

Two men and two women were pronounced dead at the scene, while two other women were taken to nearby hospitals, where they were listed in serious condition.

Coatzacoalcos is part of Veracruz state, the scene of a bloody turf battle among three well-armed and violent criminal organizations.

Most of the more than 1,500 homicides reported in the state last year were blamed on organized crime.
 

