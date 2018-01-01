

World Cup Trophy Tour to Include Stop in Colombia



BOGOTA – The trophy that FIFA has been presenting to World Cup champions since 1974 will arrive in Colombia on April 3 as part of a global tour, organizers said Thursday.



The hardware is also to make stops in Argentina, Costa Rica and Panama – all qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia – and in Chile, Coca-Cola Colombia marketing director Pierangela Sierra told a press conference.



Some 30,000 people are expected to view the 6.1 kg (13.4 lb) solid-gold cup at Bogota’s Campin stadium April 4-5.



The exhibit will also include a showcasing the jerseys of the countries set to compete in the upcoming World Cup, a videogame and multimedia rooms.



The trophy began its world tour in Russia last September and will visit 91 cities across 51 countries.



First awarded in 1974, the FIFA cup replaced the Jules Rimet Trophy, which was retired after Brazil’s won the title for the third time in 1970.



