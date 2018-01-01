 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Aduriz Leads Athletic over Spartak in Chilly Moscow

MOSCOW – Athletic Club got a brace from Aritz Aduriz to prevail 3-1 on Thursday over Spartak Moscow in the first leg of a Europa League round of 32 tie.

The Bilbao side, who have been struggling lately in La Liga, overcame a slow start and the rigors of winter in Russia – the thermometer read minus 10 C (14 F) – to virtually nail down a berth in the knockout stage.

Spartak carried the initiative for the first 20 minutes and looked to be in control of the match until Aduriz, who recently turned 37, took a deep pass from Raul Garcia and faked the home goalkeeper out of position before firing into the open net to make it 1-0 for Athletic in the 22nd minute.

The football gods were smiling on the Spanish squad eight minutes later when a defensive error left Spartak’s Denis Glushakov with the ball on the edge of the box only for his shot to bounce off the post.

In the 40th minute, Aduriz pounced on the ball after the Spartak wall repulsed Markel Susaeta’s free kick and beat keeper Rubrov to double the advantage for Athletic.

With Spartak in disarray, a defender stood on the goal line to turn away a shot from close range by Athletic’s Iñaki Williams, but Mikel Rico was on hand to put the rebound in the net and make it 3-0 for the visitors in the final minute of the first half.

Athletic pressed for more goals in the second half, though several attacks fizzled out.

Another defensive miscue by the Spanish team allowed Luis Adriano to pull one back for Spartak in the 61st minute, but the home side never got any closer and Athletic walked away with a 3-1 triumph.
 

