Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Second-Seeded Carreño Busta Bounced from Argentina Open

BUENOS AIRES – Second-seeded Spaniard Pablo Carreño Busta was upset 7-6 (7-5), 1-6, 7-6 (8-6) Thursday afternoon by countryman Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in the second round of the Argentina Open.

The 2017 US Open semi-finalist seemed to have the match under control when he recovered quickly after losing the first set and rolled to an easy victory in the second.

The 10th-ranked Spaniard turned things around against his occasional doubles partner in large part by controlling his service games and dominating his first-serve points.

After winning just 54 percent of his first-serve points in the opening set, the 26-year-old Carreño Busta won 13 of 14 of those points (93 percent) in the second set and did not face a single break point.

But he struggled once again on serve in the decider, losing his serve twice as the match came down to a third-set tiebreaker, which Garcia-Lopez narrowly won to clinch the match in two hours and 42 minutes.

The victory was the first for the 69th-ranked Spaniard over a top 10 player since he defeated Croatia’s Marin Cilic in the 2015 Rome Masters.

Next up for the 34-year-old Garcia Lopez in Friday’s quarter-finals will be the winner of a second-round match pitting Argentina’s Federico Delbonis against Portuguese lucky loser Gastao Elias.

The Argentina Open is part of a South American clay-court swing that also includes last week’s Ecuador Open and events later this month and in early March in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.
 

