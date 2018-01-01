

Actor Daniel Craig’s Personal “007” Aston Martin to Be Sold at Auction



NEW YORK – English actor Daniel Craig, who has played secret agent James Bond in four films, will sell his personal Aston Martin, numbered 007, at auction in April, Christie’s said Thursday.



“The bespoke, midnight-blue 2014 Centenary Edition Vanquish – numbered 007 – will be offered on 20 April in New York. Sale proceeds will benefit The Opportunity Network, which helps young people with career development,” the auction house said in a statement.



The ultra-luxury automobile, which is worth an estimated $400,000 to $600,000, is being sold under Christie’s The Exceptional Sale, described by the auction house as “a highly selective, tightly curated auction of decorative arts masterpieces and significant cultural icons.”



“This Aston Martin Vanquish is a tour de force of automobile engineering and a distinct pleasure to drive,” Craig said. “While I will miss it, I am keen to further the very important work of The Opportunity Network with its sale.”



The 49-year-old Craig worked with Aston Martin’s design chief to customize his personal vehicle.



“In 2014, Aston Martin created just 100 examples worldwide of the Centenary Edition Vanquish to celebrate the firm’s 100th anniversary. Designed and hand-built at Aston Martin’s global headquarters in Warwickshire, England, the Vanquish features a 6.0-litre V12 petrol engine and an automatic gearbox,” Christie’s said.



Craig made his debut as Agent 007 in “Casino Royale” (2006) and also played the character created by Ian Fleming in “Quantum of Solace” (2008), “Skyfall” (2012) and “Spectre” (2015).



“Spectre” grossed $880 million at theaters around the world, Box Office Mojo reported.



Last August, Craig ended months of speculation over who would star in the next film in the James Bond series, confirming that he would return as Agent 007.



The next installment in the Bond franchise, whose title has not been revealed, will be the 25th in the popular spy series, which made its debut with “Dr. No” (1962) starring Sean Connery as the iconic secret agent.



