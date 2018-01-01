 
Caracas,
Friday
February 16,2018
 
  Argentina

Telecom Argentina to Invest $5 Billion in Network Modernization

BUENOS AIRES – Telecom Argentina executives said during a meeting Thursday with President Mauricio Macri that the company planned to invest $5 billion to modernize telephony, Internet and television service nationwide.

Macri and Modernization Minister Andres Ibarra met at the Casa Rosada presidential palace with Telecom Argentina CEO Carlos Moltini.

Moltini said Telecom Argentina, which also has operations in Paraguay, was going to implement an “investment plan” for the “expansion” and improvement of telecommunications services.

On Thursday afternoon, Macri is scheduled to meet with General Electric executives, who will brief him on current and planned projects in Argentina.
 

