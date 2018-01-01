 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Poels Leads Vuelta a Andalucia after Winning 2nd Stage

JAEN, Spain – Dutch rider Wout Poels (Team Sky) claimed the lead in the Vuelta a Andalucia/Ruta del Sol cycling race by winning Thursday’s second stage, a summit finish on Alto de Las Allanadas.

Poels emerged from among the five-man vanguard to reach the line first with a time of 3:38:04, just two seconds faster than Spain’s Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) of Belgium.

Fourth place went to another Spanish rider, Mikel Landa (Movistar), while Denmark’s Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) took the fifth spot on the stage.

The top five spots in the general classification are held by Poels, Sanchez, Wellens, Landa and Fuglsang. The winner of the 2015 edition of the competition, Team Sky leader Chris Froome, is seventh.

Friday’s third stage will take the riders 165 km (102 mi) from Mancha Real to Herrera.
 

