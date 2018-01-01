

Heavy Rains Blamed for 4 Deaths in Rio de Janeiro



RIO DE JANEIRO – At least four people were killed and hundreds of families forced from their homes due to the heavy rains in Rio de Janeiro, Brazilian officials said Thursday.



The rainstorm that hit the northern district of Cascadura caused flooding and mudslides, killing a boy.



The storm left several neighborhoods flooded and caused rivers to overflow, leaving several thoroughfares impassable.



Rio Mayor Marcelo Crivella, who traveled to Europe during Carnival, said on his Facebook page that he was monitoring the situation.



Crivella, leader of an evangelical church critical of the supposed debauchery of Carnival, is expected to return to the country on Friday.



The city government said power went out in 11 of Rio’s hospitals.



Galeao International Airport suspended operations for a few hours, forcing some flights to be re-routed.



