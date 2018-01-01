

Mexican Presidential Hopeful Stable after Accident



MEXICO CITY – Indigenous presidential hopeful Marichuy Patricio is in stable condition after being involved in a traffic accident, the Mexican government said Thursday.



In a message posted on Twitter, Government Secretary Alfonso Navarrete said the candidate’s injuries were not life-threatening.



“The Government Secretariat will continue to keep track of her condition and the medical staff will give the corresponding reports,” Navarrete said, without specifying the hospital Patricio was in.



On Wednesday, the National Indigenous Congress (CNI) – the organization that launched Patricio’s 2018 presidential bid – said she was injured and another person died when the van carrying 11 members of the campaign team crashed in the state of Baja California Sur.



“Regrettably, one of our comrades died and we are keeping an eye on the health of our comrade council member, Francisco Grado, whose condition is serious,” the CNI said. “Marichuy and council member Lucero Islava suffered some injuries.”



For his part, President Enrique Peña Nieto offered his condolences via Twitter.



“I send my most sincere condolences to the family that lost a loved one in this accident and I wish those who were injured a quick recovery,” the president said, adding that the military “is helping to provide medical assistance and ground and air transportation for the injured.”



Several of Patricio’s fellow presidential candidates sent similar messages.



The 54-year-old Patricio is touring the country to gather signatures to compete in the July 1 presidential election as an independent and the first female indigenous candidate.



