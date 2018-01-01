 
Caracas,
Friday
February 16,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Mexico

Mexican Presidential Hopeful Stable after Accident

MEXICO CITY – Indigenous presidential hopeful Marichuy Patricio is in stable condition after being involved in a traffic accident, the Mexican government said Thursday.

In a message posted on Twitter, Government Secretary Alfonso Navarrete said the candidate’s injuries were not life-threatening.

“The Government Secretariat will continue to keep track of her condition and the medical staff will give the corresponding reports,” Navarrete said, without specifying the hospital Patricio was in.

On Wednesday, the National Indigenous Congress (CNI) – the organization that launched Patricio’s 2018 presidential bid – said she was injured and another person died when the van carrying 11 members of the campaign team crashed in the state of Baja California Sur.

“Regrettably, one of our comrades died and we are keeping an eye on the health of our comrade council member, Francisco Grado, whose condition is serious,” the CNI said. “Marichuy and council member Lucero Islava suffered some injuries.”

For his part, President Enrique Peña Nieto offered his condolences via Twitter.

“I send my most sincere condolences to the family that lost a loved one in this accident and I wish those who were injured a quick recovery,” the president said, adding that the military “is helping to provide medical assistance and ground and air transportation for the injured.”

Several of Patricio’s fellow presidential candidates sent similar messages.

The 54-year-old Patricio is touring the country to gather signatures to compete in the July 1 presidential election as an independent and the first female indigenous candidate.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved