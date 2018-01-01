

Trump to Meet with Mexico’s President in Coming Weeks



MEXICO CITY – US President Donald Trump and his Mexican counterpart, Enrique Peña Nieto, plan to meet “in coming weeks,” Mexico’s top diplomat said Thursday.



“We’re working so it will be a meeting with substance at which agreements can be reached and there are open and constructive conversations about the differences we have,” Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray told Radio Formula.



After news of the planned meeting broke on Wednesday, Videgaray said a firm date or location had not been set, adding that the gathering would take place “in the next few weeks.”



“In accordance with what we agreed yesterday (Wednesday) with a group of US government officials, it would be desirable that the working meeting between the presidents would take place in the next few weeks,” Videgaray said.



On Wednesday, Videgaray met with several Cabinet officials, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta; Energy Secretary Rick Perry; and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in Washington.



Mexico’s top diplomat also met with White House National Economic Council director Gary Cohn; National Security Adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster; and presidential aide Jared Kushner, who is Trump’s son-in-law.



Asked whether a meeting between Peña Nieto and Trump could hurt the governing Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) ahead of the July 1 general elections, Videgaray said the administration had to keep working “independent of the elections calendar.”



The Peña Nieto administration has “real differences” with the Trump administration, Videgaray said, but Mexico cannot “evade” dialogue or bilateral work.



“Trump has some peculiar characteristics, but he’s still the president of a neighboring country with which we have the most important economic relationship,” the foreign relations secretary said.



Talks between officials from the two administrations have been “very fluid, with a high level and frequency of dialogue,” Videgaray said.



