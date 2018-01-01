

Desmond Tutu Steps Down as Oxfam Ambassador amid Scandal



JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu resigned Thursday as a goodwill ambassador for Oxfam and expressed disappointment about the alleged involvement of executives of the British charity in a sex scandal in Haiti.



The 86-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner condemned the alleged actions of Oxfam staff in Haiti as not just immoral, but criminal, South Africa’s Eyewitness News said.



An exclusive story published last week in The Times of London said that some Oxfam senior officials and other personnel in Haiti hired prostitutes and held sex parties at facilities funded by the charity organization.



Oxfam acknowledged that the behavior of the personnel involved was unacceptable, but denied accusations of a cover-up.



Penny Lawrence stepped down as deputy chief executive of Oxfam and charity regulators in the United Kingdom have launched an investigation.



