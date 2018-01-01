 
  Arts & Entertainment

A Luxury to Sing with Sanz, Bose and Ricky Martin, Yuridia Says

MEXICO CITY – Mexican singer Yuridia said in an interview with EFE that it would be “a luxury” to sing with the likes of Alejandro Sanz, Alejandro Fernandez, Miguel Bose or Ricky Martin.

“There are so many people I admire, that I’ve been listening to since I was 15,” the singer told EFE. “It would be a luxury to be able to sing with them and I am waiting for the right time to do so.”

Her seventh album, “Primera Fila,” has established her as one of the best-selling Mexican singers, racking up more than 2 million units in sales.

Yuridia’s most recent single, “Amigos no por favor,” has been streamed more than 75 million times on digital platforms.

The singer rose to fame after coming in second place on Mexican reality singing competition series “La Academia” in 2005.

Since then, she has collaborated with famous singers, like Mexican Pepe Aguilar and Spanish artist Malu, both featured on her latest album.

Yuridia said this level of success makes her wonder how many people listen to her album out of heartbreak and how many others relate to the story.

Yuridia described her fans as “intense and passionate,” adding that she was grateful at being welcome with “open arms” during her 2017 tour of Mexico and the United States.

“There is a melancholy among Hispanic people,” she said. “I feel they are always looking for something to connect them to Mexico, their home country, where their mother or father may be from.”

Originally from Hermosillo, capital of the northwestern Mexican state of Sonora, Yuridia moved at the age of 8 to Arizona, where her family fostered her musical talent as she started to compete in singing contests.
 

