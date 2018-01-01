 
Caracas,
Friday
February 16,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Mexico

From Fear to Resignation: Daily Life amid Gunfire in Reynosa, Mexico

REYNOSA, Mexico – With day-to-day life often affected by criminal activities and shootouts sowing fear in certain areas, residents of the Mexican city of Reynosa, which is seeking to clean up its image and regain the public’s trust, strive to find a semblance of normality.

The city “is very dangerous, and not only in this neighborhood. There have been shootouts and we have had to throw ourselves to the ground,” Federico Tovar, a 62-year-old street vendor, told EFE. “When we go out to work, we don’t know if we will return home.”

Tovar lives in the low-income Praderas de Oriente neighborhood. A train crosses this area several times a day, without so much as a small fence to separate the tracks from the houses.

Seconds after turning off the microphone, a hail of gunfire is heard in the distance.

“Those are gunshots, which means that they probably killed someone,” Tovar, who seems more resigned than frightened, said.

Reynosa, located in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas, registered 296 homicides in 2017, according to figures provided to EFE by the state Attorney General’s Office.

Although there are cities in Mexico that are even more violent, this border town is living through a difficult period.

At times, Reynosa becomes a war zone, marked by clashes between different criminal organizations – two factions of the Gulf cartel are waging a turf war – or by shootouts between gunmen and federal security forces.

In fact, it is estimated that 90 percent of the violent deaths in Reynosa are the result of these two types of confrontations.

In 2017, 15 police officers and a police commander were killed in the line of duty.

So-called “narco-blockades” are also common here, with criminal organizations blocking roads with heavy vehicles that are set on fire to stop the movement of security forces and create chaotic traffic jams.

According to the latest National Survey of Urban Public Safety, 95.6 percent of Reynosa residents felt unsafe living in their city, the highest percentage for any municipality in Mexico.

Although Reynosa is not always violent, the majority of residents are affected by violence in one way or another, shaping their day-to-day lives.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved