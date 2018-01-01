 
Caracas,
Friday
February 16,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Caution in Order against Chelsea, Barça’s Pique Says

BARCELONA – FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique said Thursday that his club will need “to tread carefully” in the upcoming Champions League clash with Chelsea.

“The expectations for the Champions are maximum. Barça is always a favorite, but we need to be prudent even amid all this optimism,” he said at the signing of a new sponsorship deal between Barcelona and Beko, a Turkish appliance maker that will pay the Catalan side 57 million euros ($71.22 million) during the next three years.

Barça – unbeaten in the group stage – travel to London next week for the first leg of the round of 16 tie with the Blues, who posted a record of three wins, two draws and a loss in the initial phase of the 2017-2018 tournament.

“We know we are in a good position in the league and the Copa del Rey and we go to London in the Champions looking to win, go through and progress in the competition,” Pique said.

Barcelona is set to face Sevilla on April 21 in the Copa del Rey final, while the Catalan club leads La Liga by seven points over second-place Atletico Madrid.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved