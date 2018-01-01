

Caution in Order against Chelsea, Barça’s Pique Says



BARCELONA – FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique said Thursday that his club will need “to tread carefully” in the upcoming Champions League clash with Chelsea.



“The expectations for the Champions are maximum. Barça is always a favorite, but we need to be prudent even amid all this optimism,” he said at the signing of a new sponsorship deal between Barcelona and Beko, a Turkish appliance maker that will pay the Catalan side 57 million euros ($71.22 million) during the next three years.



Barça – unbeaten in the group stage – travel to London next week for the first leg of the round of 16 tie with the Blues, who posted a record of three wins, two draws and a loss in the initial phase of the 2017-2018 tournament.



“We know we are in a good position in the league and the Copa del Rey and we go to London in the Champions looking to win, go through and progress in the competition,” Pique said.



Barcelona is set to face Sevilla on April 21 in the Copa del Rey final, while the Catalan club leads La Liga by seven points over second-place Atletico Madrid.



