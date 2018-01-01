

Newcastle Renews Paul Dummett until 2022



LONDON – Newcastle United coach Rafael Benitez on Thursday announced the renewal of left-back Paul Dummett’s contract.



The 26-year-old defender, who has been at Newcastle since he was nine, will continue at St James’ Park stadium until at least 2022.



“If you talk about players that are important for the team, normally people talk about goal scorers, midfielders and number tens but in modern football, there are not too many consistent left-sided full-backs,” said Benitez.



“Paul is exactly that; he understands the game and you know what you can expect from him week in, week out. That’s important when you have a lot of big games. He’s a player you can trust,” the Spanish coach continued.



Dummett has been in the club since he was nine years old and has worn the white-and-blue shirt of the ‘Magpies’ more than 100 times.



“It’s my boyhood club and I’ve been a supporter for many years so to extend my stay at the club for even longer is really important to me. I’ve always wanted to stay here and the manager and the club wanted to keep me so I’m really pleased to have signed the new contract,” said Dummett in a statement on the club’s website.



After 27 weeks, Newcastle are in the 13th place in the Premier League with 28 points, just two places above the relegation zone.



