 
Caracas,
Friday
February 16,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

US Secretary of State Describes Hezbollah as a Threat to Lebanon

CAIRO – During his brief visit to Lebanon on Thursday, the United States Secretary of State described the Shiite militant group Hezbollah as a threat to that country and a destabilizing force in the wider region.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Beirut alongside Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Rex Tillerson said Hezbollah should end all of its activities abroad.

“Their presence in Iraq and Yemen has also fueled violence. And the consequences of Hezbollah’s involvement in these far-off conflicts, which have nothing to do with Lebanon, are felt here,” he said.

Hezbollah forces also fight alongside troops loyal to the Syrian president, Bashar al-Assad.

Furthermore, the US’ top diplomat highlighted the deescalation of tensions between Israel and Lebanon as a topic of utmost importance.

Besides meeting with Hariri, Tillerson also met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved