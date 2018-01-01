

Photo Exhibition on the New Silk Road Opens in Astana



ASTANA – The “Zhibek Zholy (Silk Road) Kazakhstan” photo exhibition showcasing images of the current route as it passes through the Central Asian nation opened in Astana on Monday.



“The exhibition aims to reveal the tourist potential of Kazakhstan’s Silk Road,” Metropolitan Tourism Association President Aygerim Muhamedjanova said.



“The citizens of Astana will have the wonderful opportunity to embark on a journey following the steps of the Kazakh Silk Road’s majestic caravans, discover its historical and cultural heritage and picturesque nature, as well as the traditions of the people who live in the modern Silk Road,” Muhamedjanova added.



The exhibition, which is to run until Feb 23 at Astana’s Keruen center, features numerous works by professional and amateur Kazakh photographers.



The “One Belt, One Road” initiative aims to revitalize the so-called Silk Road by modernizing infrastructures and telecommunications to improve connectivity between Asia and Europe.



This cooperation project includes many countries such as Kazakhstan, China, Russia and several Latin American states.



