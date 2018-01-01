

Pumas Lose 2-1 to Veracruz, Fall to Third in Mexican-League Standings



MEXICO CITY – Pumas de la UNAM suffered their first loss of the Mexican league’s Clausura championship, falling 2-1 at home to relegation-threatened Veracruz.



Pumas (14 points) could have climbed back into first place with a win but instead is in third behind America (15 points) and Santos Laguna (14 points) with seven games in the books in the 17-game Clausura, the second championship of the 2017-2018 Liga MX season.



Despite its victory Wednesday night, Veracruz remains on course to drop to Mexican soccer’s second division based on Liga MX’s complicated relegation system.



Diego Chavez was the star for Veracruz, scoring a brace over a five-minute span of the first half. David Cabrera pulled one back for Pumas in the 36th minute, but the teams then went scoreless over the game’s final hour.



Chavez’s first goal came in the 19th minute at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City after he received a lofted pass in the area from Carlos Esquivel and sent a shot between the legs of goalkeeper Alfredo Saldivar.



He then struck again five minutes later on a left-footed shot inside the far post. That play began when forward Adrian Luna intercepted a pass at midfield, dribbled nearly to the penalty box and dropped off a pass for Chavez.



Cabrera’s goal came on a header that was set up by a well-placed pass from defender Josecarlos Van Rankin.



The win was just Veracruz’s second in the Clausura championship.



In other Matchday 7 action Wednesday night, Santos Laguna moved into second place (ahead of Pumas on goal differential) with a 5-1 shellacking of Leon, Queretaro played to a 2-2 draw against Guadalajara, Monterrey and Cruz Azul also drew 2-2, Puebla topped Toluca 2-0 and Pachuca notched a 2-0 victory over Tijuana.



