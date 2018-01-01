 
Caracas,
Friday
February 16,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Pumas Lose 2-1 to Veracruz, Fall to Third in Mexican-League Standings

MEXICO CITY – Pumas de la UNAM suffered their first loss of the Mexican league’s Clausura championship, falling 2-1 at home to relegation-threatened Veracruz.

Pumas (14 points) could have climbed back into first place with a win but instead is in third behind America (15 points) and Santos Laguna (14 points) with seven games in the books in the 17-game Clausura, the second championship of the 2017-2018 Liga MX season.

Despite its victory Wednesday night, Veracruz remains on course to drop to Mexican soccer’s second division based on Liga MX’s complicated relegation system.

Diego Chavez was the star for Veracruz, scoring a brace over a five-minute span of the first half. David Cabrera pulled one back for Pumas in the 36th minute, but the teams then went scoreless over the game’s final hour.

Chavez’s first goal came in the 19th minute at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City after he received a lofted pass in the area from Carlos Esquivel and sent a shot between the legs of goalkeeper Alfredo Saldivar.

He then struck again five minutes later on a left-footed shot inside the far post. That play began when forward Adrian Luna intercepted a pass at midfield, dribbled nearly to the penalty box and dropped off a pass for Chavez.

Cabrera’s goal came on a header that was set up by a well-placed pass from defender Josecarlos Van Rankin.

The win was just Veracruz’s second in the Clausura championship.

In other Matchday 7 action Wednesday night, Santos Laguna moved into second place (ahead of Pumas on goal differential) with a 5-1 shellacking of Leon, Queretaro played to a 2-2 draw against Guadalajara, Monterrey and Cruz Azul also drew 2-2, Puebla topped Toluca 2-0 and Pachuca notched a 2-0 victory over Tijuana.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved