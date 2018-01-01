 
Caracas,
Friday
February 16,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Volunteers Search Rubble for Survivors Following Airstrikes in Syria’s Douma

DOUMA, Syria – Voluntary members of a Syrian search and rescue organization on Thursday combed destroyed buildings for survivors following fresh airstrikes on a besieged city near Damascus.

According to the Syria Civil Defense, more commonly known as the White Helmets, five people were killed by aerial bombardment on the city of Douma, which is located in the rebel-held region of Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of the capital.

“Five civilians were killed including two children, and many others injured including 2 White Helmets volunteers, after warplanes (conduct) airstrikes on residential neighborhoods in Douma,” read a tweet posted on the official White Helmets Twitter page.

An epa photojournalist reporting from the scene documented a group of volunteers working to retrieve survivors from under a crumpled house and later an injured man being treated at a makeshift field hospital.

Forces loyal to the Syrian president, Bashar Al-Assad, have for years laid siege to Eastern Ghouta and airstrikes occur almost daily.
 

