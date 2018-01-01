

Vermaelen, Dembele Resume Barcelona Training



BARCELONA – FC Barcelona’s French forward Ousmane Dembele and Belgian defender Thomas Vermaelen on Thursday resumed team training after recovering from their physical issues.



Vermaelen had sustained a hamstring injury during Barça’s 5-0 win over Real Betis which resulted in him being sidelined for three weeks.



Dembele, meanwhile, recovered from stomach problems that forced him to miss Barcelona’s most recent training session on Monday.



Barça is scheduled to take on Eibar in a La Liga match on Saturday before playing Chelsea in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.



