Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Muguruza Advances into Qatar Open Quarterfinals at Cirstea’s Expense

DOHA – Spain’s Garbiñe Muguruza on Thursday sailed into the Qatar Open quarterfinals, defeating Romanian Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-4.

Muguruza, World No. 4, dropped just one game in the first 12 games, but she had to overcome late trouble, before sealing her third career win over Cirstea.

“I think I played very well in the first set, and in the second set she came out much better, reached a high level, I made a few mistakes, and there we go, the match was equal,” Muguruza said.

Muguruza however, pulled past her Romanian opponent at the end of the second set for the win.

The two-time Grand Slam champion Muguruza is set to take on either Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the seventh seed, or Russian qualifier Anna Blinkova for a place in the semifinals.
 

