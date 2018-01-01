

Marquez, Pedrosa Focus on Testing at Buriram International Circuit



BANGKOK – Spanish Repsol Honda riders Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa on Thursday agreed that the focus of their first training session in Thailand’s Buriram International Circuit would be on testing the track.



The Hermann Tilke-designed track, which is to host three days of testing starting on Friday, is 4.6 kilometers (2.9 miles) long and is around 400 km northeast of Bangkok.



“The most important thing today is to do good work with the team as we analyze the data we have, including that from World Superbike, so we can try to start with a good base,” Marquez, the reigning MotoGP world champion, said in a statement released by the team.



“The lines are more intuitive, easier to understand once you start riding, but you have to enter the corners in the right gear, with the right speed,” noted Pedrosa.



