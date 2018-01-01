 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Real Madrid vs. PSG Becomes Season’s Most Watched Game on Cable Channels

MADRID – The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain in the first leg of the round of 16 was the most watched game in the 2017/2018 season on cable channels, according to data published on Thursday.

A total of 2.4 million people, representing 13.8 percent of spectators, made Real Madrid’s 3-1 win over PSG on Wednesday the most watched this season on beIN Sports channels.

The audience share rating reached its peak of 15.4 percent and over 2.8 million spectators when Marcelo scored Real Madrid’s third goal, sealing the defending champion’s comeback against the French superpower, which had a 1-0 lead 33 minutes into the game.
 

