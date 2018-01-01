

Germany Claims Gold in Luge Team Relay



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Germany won on Thursday the Luge Team Relay and secured another gold medal at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.



Canada’s team finished 0.355 seconds behind and secured the silver, while Austria took bronze.



Natalia Geisenberger, Johannes Ludwig and the Tobias Wendl-Tobias Arlt pair, all gold winners at Sochi in 2014 except for Ludwig, were the best in their respective descents.



Russia’s athletes, who took the silver in Sochi before the country was disqualified for doping, came in seventh while competing under the Olympic Athlete from Russia neutral flag on Thursday.



