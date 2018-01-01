HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Germany Leads FIFA Rankings; “Viking Thunder-Clap” Star Continues on the Rise



LAUSANNE, Switzerland – Germany continued on Thursday to lead the 2018 FIFA global ranking of national soccer teams as pundits worldwide remained surprised at Iceland’s rising star, after it became the smallest nation in history to qualify for a World Cup.



In this month’s ranking, Iceland climbed two places and ascended to the 18th position, its best rank to date.



The island-nation is set to face Argentina on June 16 at Moscow’s Spartak Stadium for the opening salvos of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.



Meanwhile, Germany once again topped the list with 1,602 points and celebrated the fact on the national team’s official Twitter account with a boastful message: “New year, new FIFA rankings – and #DieMannschaft are still number one.”



At the same time, five-time world champion and perpetual favorite Brazil remained in the second spot, just 118 points behind the Germans, with some betting houses favoring the South American squad’s odds at clinching the iconic trophy in Russia.



Portugal, Argentina and Belgium followed in third, fourth and fifth place, respectively, while 2010 World Champion Spain continued to occupy the sixth position.



The rise of the “Viking Thunder-Clap” team was the only major change in the upper echelons of the February ranking due to the few international matches played last month.



There were a total of 34 international matches played, of which 28 took place on African soil, all of them friendly, which explains the lack of significant alterations at the top of the latest ranking.



Further down the list, some upward swings were worthy of note, such as Venezuela (48th, +4), Hungary (49th, +5) and Jamaica (50th, +5), putting the three teams within the Top 50.



The next FIFA ranking of national soccer teams is due to be published on March 15.



2018 FIFA world soccer teams TOP 20 ranking (Feb. 15, 2018):



Germany 1,602



Brazil 1,484



Portugal 1,358



Argentina 1,348



Belgium 1,325



Spain 1,231



Poland 1,213



Switzerland 1,190



France 1,183



Chile 1,153



Peru 1,128



Denmark 1,099



Colombia 1,095



Italy 1,052



Croatia 1,048



England 1,047



Mexico 1,034



Iceland 1,017



Sweden 996



Wales 985

