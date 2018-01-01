

Prince Henrik of Denmark’s Body Moved to Official Residence



COPENHAGEN – The body of Prince Henrik of Denmark was on Thursday moved to Amalienborg Palace, the royal family’s official residence, in central Copenhagen.



The prince, the husband of Queen Margrethe II, died on Tuesday at the age of 83.



The coffin left Fredensborg Palace in the north of the capital and took about 45 minutes to arrive at Amalienborg, where hundreds of people had gathered to leave flowers and items paying homage to the late prince.



Moments later, Frederik, Crown Prince of Denmark, and Prince Joachim, accompanied by their respective children, made an appearance to look at the items that had been left in remembrance of their father.



On Friday, the coffin is to be moved to the church of Christiansborg Palace, where the prince would lie in state for three days.



The funeral itself would be attended by family and close friends next Tuesday at the same church.



The Prince, who had been hospitalized since the end of January, was recently transferred to the spring and autumn residence of the royal family, north of Copenhagen.



He had been diagnosed in September with senile dementia.



