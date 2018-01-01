

Canada’s Bloemen Sets Olympic Record to Steal Gold in Men’s 10,000m



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Canadian Ted-Jan Bloemen caused stunned the speed skating world Thursday after winning the Men’s 10,000 meter speed skating event at the PyeongChang Winter Games, smashing the Olympic record in the process.



Posting a time of 12:39.77, Bloemen saw off competition from reigning Olympic champion Jorrit Bergsma of the Netherlands who finished second, as well as one of the legends of the sport in Sven Kramer.



Bergsma had broken his own Olympic record set four years ago in Sochi, when he won gold, but saw Bloemen post a time that was a full two seconds faster.



Italy’s Nicola Tumolero completed the podium places by taking the bronze medal, posting a time of 12:54.32, 12.34 second behind Bergsma in second place, but nevertheless eight seconds faster than his previous personal best.



31-year-old Kramer, who was beaten by Bergsma in the 10,000m at Sochi and was widely considered one of the favorites for a medal on Thursday to add to his glittering CV, finished a hugely disappointing sixth.



The Dutch veteran has cited his lack of an Olympic gold medal in the 10,000m as a main reason why he has yet to hang up his skates.



Local favorite Lee Seung-Hoon broke his personal record with his time of 12:55.54 to finish in fourth place.



Bloemen is the first athlete not representing the Netherlands to win a gold medal in speed skating at these Games.



