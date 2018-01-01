

Norway’s Boe Takes Gold in Men’s 20km Individual Biathlon



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Norwegian Johannes Thingnes Boe overcame two missed shots to win the gold medal in the Men’s 20km individual biathlon at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games on Thursday.



The 24-year-old posted a result of 48:03.8, including two penalties for misses at the shooting range.



Runner up Jakov Fak of Slovakia scored 48:09.3 with no penalties, while third placed Dominik Landertinger of Austria completed the course in 48:18.0, also without missing a shot.



France’s Martin Fourcade was unable to successfully defend his title as he finished in fifth, featuring two misses at the shooting range.



Thingnes Boe’s gold is the latest in Norway’s impressive haul of 17 medals at the Games, including five golds and seven silvers.



