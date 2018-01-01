 
Caracas,
Friday
February 16,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Norway’s Boe Takes Gold in Men’s 20km Individual Biathlon

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Norwegian Johannes Thingnes Boe overcame two missed shots to win the gold medal in the Men’s 20km individual biathlon at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games on Thursday.

The 24-year-old posted a result of 48:03.8, including two penalties for misses at the shooting range.

Runner up Jakov Fak of Slovakia scored 48:09.3 with no penalties, while third placed Dominik Landertinger of Austria completed the course in 48:18.0, also without missing a shot.

France’s Martin Fourcade was unable to successfully defend his title as he finished in fifth, featuring two misses at the shooting range.

Thingnes Boe’s gold is the latest in Norway’s impressive haul of 17 medals at the Games, including five golds and seven silvers.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved