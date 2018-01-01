 
Caracas,
Friday
February 16,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

Tasmanian Devils Learn to Live with Deadly Facial Tumor Disease

SYDNEY – Tasmanian devils have become more resistant to a facial tumor that has decimated their population in recent decades in Australia, raising hopes of them being able to survive the cancer, according to a study released on Thursday.

An investigation by researchers from Australia and France found that the marsupials (Sarcophilus harrisii) have shown signs of evolutionary adaptations and phenotypic plasticity, meaning a change in characteristics of an organism in response to environmental surroundings.

“All the evidence suggests that devils have the capacity to adapt to this transmissible cancer at genetic and phenotypic levels,” said study’s co-author Rodrigo Hamede in a statement by the University of Tasmania.

“We have been observing natural selection in action, and this has happened in a very short amount of time,” he said, adding that until a few years ago, Tasmanian devils faced a serious risk of extinction from tumor.

The results confirmed previous studies that revealed a lower degree of infection in specimens with elevated levels of certain types of immune molecules, as well as an ability to adapt in its immune system to fight this disease.

“Active immune responses to DFTD (deadly devil facial tumour disease) and even tumour regression have recently been observed in several animals,” said another researcher, Beata Ujvari.

She added that immune signatures in Tasmanian devils could be used for genetic management of insurance populations and assisting research aimed at developing a vaccine.

Another researcher, Tracey Russell, underlined that Tasmanian devils have multiple mates and choose the best partner for reproduction, which helps maintain genetic diversity and enhances the potential to respond to the cancer.

The tumor affecting Tasmanian devils, which is often contracted through wounds sustained in fights with other infected specimens, appears in the mouth and grows in size until it causes deformities that make eating difficult.

The Tasmanian devil was once widespread in Australia, but currently it is restricted to the island of Tasmania where its survival is threatened by the facial tumor disease and low genetic diversity.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved